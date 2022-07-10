Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,586 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $624,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.9% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 60.9% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 50,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META opened at $170.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $225.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

