Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 108,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.88. 19,249,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,521,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

