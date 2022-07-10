Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.33) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.85) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.42) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.15 ($8.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.87. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of €12.30 ($12.81).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

