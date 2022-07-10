MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,564.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00012155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $1,564.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00216980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00690428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,849,277 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

