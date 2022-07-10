Mina 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.90 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Mina has a market cap of $388.75 million and $16.90 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00132884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 581,929,498 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

