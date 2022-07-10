Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MITK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.86 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

