Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Athira Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.92.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

