Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after buying an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 378,075 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after buying an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.