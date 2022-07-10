Monavale Price Up 139.2% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,203.03 or 0.05784904 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 139.2% higher against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $14.43 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00246120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002287 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

