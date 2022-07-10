Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 4,951,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,504. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

