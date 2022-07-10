Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 264 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.20).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON MONY opened at GBX 183.90 ($2.23) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 272 ($3.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The stock has a market cap of £987.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.62.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.