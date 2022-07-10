MONK (MONK) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $26,103.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.