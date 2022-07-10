Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

NASDAQ HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.