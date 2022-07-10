Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $423.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

