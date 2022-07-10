Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $25.90 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

