Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $39.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $39,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

