Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.83.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.