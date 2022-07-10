Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,688.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $304.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.11.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

