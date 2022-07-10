Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,906 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.