Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of MAR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

