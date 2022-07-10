Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 13,206 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

ISRG opened at $208.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average is $265.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

