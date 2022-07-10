Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 778 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average is $215.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.