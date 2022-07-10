Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NEM stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

