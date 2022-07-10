Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Hits $60.17 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $60.17 million and $6.78 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $12.47 or 0.00058582 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,394,121 coins and its circulating supply is 4,824,245 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

