Morgan Stanley Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares in the company, valued at $743,126.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 172,035 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,190,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 90.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

