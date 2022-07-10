Morgan Stanley Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $54.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

