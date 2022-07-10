Morgan Stanley Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $103.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.