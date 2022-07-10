Mrweb Finance (AMA) Market Cap Tops $61.14 Million

Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Mrweb Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Mrweb Finance has a total market cap of $61.14 million and approximately $578,803.00 worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,727.09 or 0.99966434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Mrweb Finance Coin Profile

Mrweb Finance is a coin. Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,996,999,999 coins. Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @MrwebFinance . The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Mrweb_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MrWeb Finance is a simplified and trusted Decentralized Financial system for people who are looking to earn from the crypto space.”

Mrweb Finance Coin Trading

