Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MURGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($286.46) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($277.08) to €270.00 ($281.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.