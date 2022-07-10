NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

