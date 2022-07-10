National Bankshares Cuts Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.75

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

