National Bankshares Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.