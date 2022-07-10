Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NMM opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,932,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

