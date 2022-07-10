Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.40

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and traded as low as $22.29. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 32,100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.13) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neste Oyj from €49.00 ($51.04) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

