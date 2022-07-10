New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 152 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $119,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.