New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,177 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,101. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $621.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.05 and a 200 day moving average of $639.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

