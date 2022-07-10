New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Comcast worth $254,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Comcast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Comcast by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

