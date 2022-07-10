New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

