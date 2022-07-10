New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $103,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

