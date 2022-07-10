New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $156,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,848,000 after purchasing an additional 544,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 15,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

