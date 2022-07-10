New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 107,262 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 107,262 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Intel worth $235,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

