New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,122 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $168,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.