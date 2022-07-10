New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,136 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,136 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Citigroup worth $131,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.82 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

