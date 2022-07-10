New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 897 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $96,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

