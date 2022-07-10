Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 3,041 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.08% of Qiagen worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Qiagen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 1,284,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.