Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

