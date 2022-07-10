Ninety One North America Inc. Has $5.08 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.52. The stock had a trading volume of 971,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,097. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.