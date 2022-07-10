Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.12. 2,763,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

