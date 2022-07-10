Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 3.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $100,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,418. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.