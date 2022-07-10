Nord Finance Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $335,514.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

